Design dollars dumped from preliminary budget for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre replacement

City council approved a replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre, to be built next to the Apple Bowl in March. (City of Kelowna)

A $3.9 million request from reserves to complete the design process of the Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement has been pulled from the city’s 2023 preliminary budget.

It will be brought forward later next year as council approves related project milestones, according to the financial plan going to council on Dec. 8.

A recent survey, done by the city, found that a majority of residents support a property tax increase to build what’s being called the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC).

Council approved the project to be built, in Parkinson Recreation Park, next to the Apple Bowl in March.

In February, several councillors visited community recreation centres and waterfront redevelopment sites on the Lower Mainland, as part of a decision-making process for the KCC, and redevelopment of the Tolko lands.

