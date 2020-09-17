The site of the former McDonald’s at 1746 Water Street. (Google Maps)

Demolition scheduled for former downtown Kelowna McDonald’s

The site was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved

After more than 13 years of vacancy, demolition is scheduled for a downtown Kelowna building that used to house a McDonald’s.

“Demolishing the building is necessary as it’s fallen into disrepair from extended vacancy and due to proximity to the creek it doesn’t lend itself well to repurposing,” said Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager. “This property represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment and ensuring it is in attractive condition for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options is beneficial to the city’s long-range financial and capital plans.”

Removal of asbestos and lead begins Sept. 21 and demolition is anticipated in late October. Creek protection steps will be taken as part of the environmental mitigation measures and monitoring given that the building is located within the riparian area adjacent to Mill Creek. Invasive Elm trees will also be removed from the property.

The site, at 1746 Water Street, was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved in May.

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of revised road alignments for the William R. Bennett Bridge. McDonald’s subsequently ceased operations at the location and claimed land and business losses against the city.

Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Avenue, the city is excited for the future development opportunities the site, said

“A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for council’s consideration in the coming months,” said Hood.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelownalawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway
Next story
Smoky conditions, worker shortage threaten Okanagan apple harvest

Just Posted

Morning Start: It’s Illegal to Sell Photos of the Eiffel Tower at Night

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Central Okanagan schools adjusting to changes

In-class instruction registration reaches 97 per cent of school district’s 22,403 students

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Vernon artist draws new meanings from personal loss in debut book

In Leah’s Gift, Destanne Norris explores and re-frames her daughter’s death in 1995

Activists to march in Vernon for changes to B.C. forestry legislation

The ‘forest march’ will begin at local MLA Eric Foster’s office Friday at 4 p.m.

Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

COVID-19 forced the festival to postpone until 2021

Ashton questions need for fall provincial election

MLA for riding of Penticton has served in legislature since 2013

Demolition scheduled for former downtown Kelowna McDonald’s

The site was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Most Read