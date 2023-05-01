Crews are currently at the Bridge on Westside Road to help remove debris (OKIB Facebook Photo).

Crews are currently at the Bridge on Westside Road to help remove debris (OKIB Facebook Photo).

Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

Debris removal work is currently ongoing at Whiteman’s Bridge on Westside Rd

The spring freshet has led to a precarious situation on Whiteman’s Bridge near the north end of Westside Road.

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is currently monitoring Whiteman’s Creek and performing debris removal, as an increased flooding risk due to the rising temperatures have occurred over the past couple of days.

Crews are currently on site to mitigate the freshet debris.

According to Shayne Watson, the bridge was minutes away from being lost on Saturday night, due to the high water levels.

“I would like thank OKIB and AIM roads for their quick action in responding and dealing with what could have been a huge inconvenience to all of us that use that bridge daily,” he said in a Facebook post.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and intermittent closures.

OKIB would also like to advise boaters in the north arm of Okanagan Lake to exercise caution while boating as there is a high likelihood of large debris such as stumps or logs in the lake.

READ MORE: Crews rescue boat in distress on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: 26 cow carcasses removed from Okanagan Lake

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Apex Mountain resident takes picture in same spot every year for 6 years
Next story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Just Posted

Cook Road boat launch in Kelowna. (Photo/Kelowna Boat Rentals)
Kelowna private boat launch fees need clarity: Council

(Screenshot)
West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

Crews are currently at the Bridge on Westside Road to help remove debris (OKIB Facebook Photo).
Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

Traffic analyst on scene April 27. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Woman remains in hospital after being hit by car in Kelowna and losing leg