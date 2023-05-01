Flood risk drives Westside Road delays, lake debris

Debris removal work is currently ongoing at Whiteman’s Bridge on Westside Rd

Crews are currently at the Bridge on Westside Road to help remove debris (OKIB Facebook Photo).

The spring freshet has led to a precarious situation on Whiteman’s Bridge near the north end of Westside Road.

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is currently monitoring Whiteman’s Creek and performing debris removal, as an increased flooding risk due to the rising temperatures have occurred over the past couple of days.

Crews are currently on site to mitigate the freshet debris.

According to Shayne Watson, the bridge was minutes away from being lost on Saturday night, due to the high water levels.

“I would like thank OKIB and AIM roads for their quick action in responding and dealing with what could have been a huge inconvenience to all of us that use that bridge daily,” he said in a Facebook post.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and intermittent closures.

OKIB would also like to advise boaters in the north arm of Okanagan Lake to exercise caution while boating as there is a high likelihood of large debris such as stumps or logs in the lake.

