Delays on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm due to vehicle removal

Traffic delays can be expected on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.
Following an accident that occurred the night prior, a vehicle recovery is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The disruption to traffic will take place between Greer Rd. and Broderick Creek Frontage for 2.5 kilometres, about six to eight kilometres west of Tappen.
DriveBC says the recovery will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the right eastbound lane will be closed.
Drivers are asked to watch for traffic controllers and reduce driving speed in the area.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.