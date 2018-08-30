Delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh had his arraignment hearing put over until Sept. 20

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will remain in custody for a few more weeks.

The former Vernon resident charged with the 1986 murder of his wife had his arraignment hearing put over until Sept. 20. It was believed he would enter a plea today.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh. Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and the BC Prosecution Service is pursuing his extradition. According to defence Russ Chamberlain, Narindar is in India.

Bogarh was denied bail at the conclusion of a hearing held June 29. The details of that hearing are under a publication ban.

The 57-year-old was not in court Aug. 30 for the date change.

