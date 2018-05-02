DeHart: CTQ celebrates 15th anniversary in business

CTQ, a full-service engineering, planning and urban design firm, are celebrating their 15th anniversary in business, with founding partners Matt Cameron and Gord Savage. Matt and Gord were subsequently joined by incoming partners, Dave Cullen, Harry Byl, Gary Threlfall and Ed Grifone and also with many support staff to accommodate the quick growth of their firm. Gord Savage retired in 2007 and a few years later Gary retired. In 2018 this opened up an opportunity to welcome two new partners, Steve Tolber and Andrew Zelke. CTQ’s integrated approach allows them to take exciting and challenging development projects or municipal initiatives from ideas to concepts and from plans and strategies to implementation and construction. They work closely with their clients to help them understand the concerns, challenges and opportunities that are unique to their particular project. Call 250-979-1221 www.ctqconsultants.ca

LaBelle Boutique Fashion & Accessories, owned and operated by Marie Yvonne Cleaver in the Towne Centre Mall on Bernard Avenue is hosting a huge closing out sale. Do not miss out on the best sizes and styles from the newest 2018 collections with 30 per cent off and other selected items at 50 per cent off. Everything must go until all inventory is liquidated. Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 250-860-6038 www.labelleboutiquekelowna.com

Congratulations to Daniel O’Hara, morning show producer at AM1150 Kelowna and Scott Gillespie, market manager for Mac’s Convenience Stores on their marriage May 5, 2018.

Popular DunnEnzies Pizza Co. established in 2010 at 1559 Ellis Street has expanded the business. Owned and operated by Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie, the gals have taken over the space right next door where Milk Crate was located and now have a full service bar and restaurant with seating for 50. The new space boasts full bar, high and low tables, new washrooms, is family friendly and has a large community table. Now you can eat-in or take-out. They still serve their many traditional and infamous pizzas, along with many specialty pies, including butter chicken, white pizzas, gluten free or their famous 20 inch XL pizza to go. DunnEnzies now has three locations including Landmark at 1886 Dayton Street and Airport Village at 203 – 1740 Pier Mac Way. www.dunnenzies.com Call 250-763-2420.

eWomenNetwork has opened a new Okanagan chapter offering business support and development for women entrepreneurs. The Okanagan chapter of eWomenNetwork now joins 118 other chapters throughout North America, each of which offers monthly accelerated networking events as well as frequent Strategic Business Introduction workshops for its members and their guests. Visit www.ewomennetwork.com. To find out about upcoming events in the Okanagan and how you can attend for free, contact Heather Sharpe, managing director of the Okanagan Chapter at heathersharpe@ewomennetwork.com.

Megan Shallow, founder and CEO of BNL Media Consulting.

-Image: Contributed

Megan Shallow, founder and CEO of BNL Media Consulting is known as a social media guru. You can find Megan giving away all sorts of social media tips on her Instagram account www.instagram.com/your_local_insta_guru. She has a passion for local and she truly believes that social media can propel the local movement by helping small businesses become a part of the local conversation and connect with their community. Megan believes the key to doing it well comes down to ensuring that your business is showing up in media platforms to provide value through honest and authentic content. She mainly manages social media accounts for other local businesses and helps them thrive by utilizing her unique content writing style and ability to connect with local communities and people. Megan also likes to coach business owners who may not have the budget to hire her, because she believes every local business deserves to succeed on social media. Call 250-864-2037 www.bnlmediaconsulting.com

Ogie, The City of Kelowna float was put high gear this past week in the Vaisakhi Parade in Rutland. Ogie, Clarence Johnson, Lady of the Lake Alexa Rood and Princess Bethany Kover will be heading off to Cloverdale for the May long weekend.

Image left of page, with cutline

Mairead Fitzpatrick (left) and Jill Hotchkiss of the Brighten Their Day Gift Basket Company.

-Image: Contributed

Entering into their 6th year of business, Jill Hotchkiss and Mairead Fitzpatrick enjoy travelling throughout the Okanagan in search of unique artisan gourmet food and wine products for their business, Brighten Their Day Gift Basket Company. They feature over 75 locally produced items in the gift baskets and their online website boats over 45 themed baskets as well as options for custom orders at no extra charge. Jill and Mairead offer free delivery within Kelowna and reasonable rates from Vernon to Penticton. Baskets can be customized to include merchandise from the client and they can accommodate special requests such as wine, gluten free products or allergy sensitive diets. Great for any special occasion or corporate gifts. Call 250-317-9373 or www.brightentheirday.ca

Congratulations to a trio of community builders, all champions of different causes, who are being recognized this year by Okanagan College with the institutions highest commendation. Mollie QuilQuil Sneena Bono, is an advocate for Aboriginal peoples, Rick Thorpe, a dedicated public servant and Patrick Waunch, a recognized construction leader are all to be named Honorary Fellows of Okanagan College in June.

Image right of page, with cutline

Erin Kozak, owner and client care coordinator of Comfort Keepers.

-Image: Contributed

Owner and client care coordinator, Erin Kozak has opened franchise Comfort Keepers, which is the first in the valley. Comfort Keepers provides in-home care that makes a difference in the lives of seniors and other adults, with interactive caregiving connecting and engaging seniors to maintain their independent lives at home. They provide many services some of which are Alzheimer’s, companion, dementia, respite, private daily nursing, personal, hospital to home, end of life services, safety technology and transportation. Comfort Keepers is independently owned and operated, insured, bonded and covered by Workers’ Compensation. The staff is trained to provide an interactive care solution for clients. Their selected comfort keepers go through a rigorous interview process and are employees not contractors. Call 236-420-2898 www.comfortkeepers.ca

Congratulations to Dayton Turner and Tammy Shoranick on the birth of their first child, a baby boy, Miles Mostafa Turner on April 22 in the lower mainland. Huge congratulations to grandparents Steve and Karen Shoranick of Kelowna.

If you are looking for a theme for a party or event, John Davey of Tremendous Trivia might be the answer. John brings high-quality trivia events to pubs and restaurants along with fundraisers, corporate events and theme shows and offers a good avenue for corporate team building and staff appreciation functions. I first saw John at the Mission Rotary Trivia fundraising event at the Creekside Bar and Grill on Lakeshore Road. If you like trivia and would like to see what John or his host Trevor Fielding can do, you can drop into the Creekside on Wednesdays at 8:15 or Carlos O’Bryans on the Westside on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. They are also at the Kelowna Yacht Club every Tuesday evening. Call 778-363-3289 www.tremendoustrivia.com

Happy 50th Anniversary Wayne (Cactus) and Barb Farr (May 4).

The Spring Luncheon Fashion Show in support of JoeAnna’s House is Sunday May, 6 at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club hosted by Suzanne’s. Tickets $40 by contacting Audrey at 250-762-6026.

Spring Social with Vanessa Vineyard is a wine paired gourmet reception on Wednesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hotel Eldorado. Chef Vincent Stufano has paired with master winemaker Howard Soon to offer a one of a kind experience showcasing the first of spring’s harvest paired with the finest wines that the Similkameen has to offer. For more information or to book call 250-763-7500.

Revival is a Fashion Show and Clothing Sale at The Cathedral and Church of Michael & All Angels, 608 Sutherland Avenue in support of the ENSO Teen Wilderness Expedition. May 11 is the fashion show at 7 p.m. and at 8 p.m. you are free to shop, and enjoy coffee, tea and even smaller bites. May 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the shopping continues, as one day is just not enough to shop. Tickets $35.00 at Eventbrite.

Living Well with Lupus is Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club with lunch. Speakers are Dr. Evelyn Kwok, Rheumatologist, Derek B. Rodrigues, Pharmacist, Dr. Andrea Chambers, Naturopath, Jennifer Bulcock, YMCA Health & Wellness and Christina Camilleri, Reg. Dietician/Counsellor. There is no cost to attend but you must pre-register. Sponsored by Westside Elks Lodge #592. Call Debra Camilleri at 250-869-1335.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is Sunday, May 6 at City Park. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the walk is at 2 p.m. You can register online at walkforalzheimers.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Jan Appleton (May 2); Dale Adamoski (May 3); Ric Lazare (May 3); Cathy Jennens (May 4); Chris Cowan (May 4); Cathy Baker (May 4); Marlies White (May 6); Eric Weber (May 6); Councillor Charlie Hodge (May 6); Brenda Bell (May 7); Danica Seaman (May 7); Ron Cannan (May 8); Ben Schleppe (May 8). In memory of Lorina Dick (May 4).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.