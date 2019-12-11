Signs and petitions were passed around outside an information session about the McCurdy Road supportive housing project. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

The conversation around supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna is growing, but understanding the difference between the two can be a challenge.

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, along BC Housing and with numerous community partners in Kelowna, has released a clarification of the Journey Home Strategy in hopes to explain the distinction between the two types of housing.

With the relocation of various shelters, openings of new supportive housings and other initiatives being at the forefront of Kelowna media, the Journey Home Society hopes that a greater understanding of the two will lead the Okanagan towards a healthy and inclusive community.

“Even though these two programs are vastly different, they both provide an essential service,” said Laura Mathews of BC Housing.

“When you are experiencing homelessness, your sole focus is on where you are going to stay safe, sleep, and where you’ll get your next meal. Only when those basic needs are covered can people begin to think about their health or focus on goals that can help them move forward.”

READ MORE: Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: City of Kelowna defends removing material from homeless camp

Supportive housing has application processes, a private unit, rent and 24/7 access to support staff. Shelters offer a first-come, first-served model, temporary access to beds, no payments, shared sleeping spaces and available outreach workers that look to help with the transition.

According to the release, BC Housing provides funding for the operational shelters in Kelowna which account for 160 of the 216 shelter spaces available to local people experiencing homelessness.

Since 2018, close to 90 people have been housed by housing first programs in Kelowna. Three provincially-funded supportive housing projects are currently in development in Kelowna and will provide more than 150 spaces.

The John Howard Society will be one of the city groups that will continue to help maintain various shelters.

“One of the major goals of people in a shelter is to actually obtain secure and stable housing,” said executive director Dawn Himer.

“The shelter supports individuals to engage positively with the community. This is often the first step towards gaining stability and more permanent housing.”

READ MORE: Petition started to change location of homeless shelter in West Kelowna

Journey Home shelters and supportive housing options are often at capacity in Kelowna. With more options scheduled to open in the next few months and then more in the next few years, Journey Home’s long-term strategy will continue to support those in need of housing and support.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study
Next story
B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Just Posted

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

Grab your teddys for Saturday’s game at Royal LePage Place

Missing Kelowna man has been located

Police are confirming William Bryon Williams is no longer missing

Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Matthew Wedman led Kelowna to a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday

Kelowna third most generous city in Canada on GoFundMe

Kelowna took the number-three spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Scrooge Christmas Breakfast supports Kelowna teens

Sandalwood Retirement Resort hosted the event for the 14th year

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

Summerland planning asset management work

Improvements needed to infrastructure for utilities

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

Most Read