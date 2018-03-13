Canada’s defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan meets with local reservists alongside Lieutenant Colonel Mike McGinty and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, announced the launch of the full time summer employment program for reservists Tuesday, in Kelowna. The program, explained Sajjan, will allow new and recently enrolled reservists the opportunity to work full time from May 1 to Aug. 31 each summer.

“This will be done for the first four years of their service,” said Sajjan.

Canada is “investing in its citizen soldiers” assigning new roles, enhancing existing roles, and ensuring they are properly trained and equipped, he said, adding what it means is that communities will have more support.

“Units like the Dragoons can directly impact communities in times of need. We talk about filling sandbags (during times of flooding), but it’s not just filling sandbags,” he told the crowd of reservists. “You are saving people’s homes through flooding. … and we witnessed that last summer.”

The decision to fund full time employment could significantly bolster enrollment at the B.C. Dragoons, said Lt.-Col. Mike McGinty, the Dragoons’ commanding officer. Previously employment could be offered as a week here, or two to three weeks there.

“That wasn’t enough to commit,” said McGinty. “Now we are offering a clear start to end period where we can recruit them.”

McGinty said he has 100 reservists now and has room to enlist another 60. The community benefit is that once there are more people working for the Dragoons, when there’s a time of need there will be more available resources to deploy in times of need—such as fires and floods.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Mike McGinty (right) along with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Previous story
Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Just Posted

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Back in custody after skipping his trial last September, Loren Reagan was denied bail Tuesday

Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

NDP government under fire for ‘double dipping’ employer health tax

Most Read