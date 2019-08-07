Sharon Constance Forner was arrested on Aug. 8, 2018 after a strange home invasion in Osoyoos. (screenshot from security video)

Defence argues addiction and mental health were factors in South Okanagan woman’s bizarre behaviour

Crown seeks 4 to 6 years for break and enter charge

The defence lawyer for an Osoyoos woman who was charged with home invasion after she threatened a mother and her baby with a butcher knife argued mental health and severe alcohol abuse were factors in her bizarre behaviour last August.

Sharon Constance Forner appeared in Penticton court on Aug. 7 for a sentencing hearing. On April 12, she pleaded guilty to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Forner was caught on security surveillance footage entering a home disguised in a wig in August 2018. Once inside, Forner produced a knife as the homeowner tried to get rid of her. Forner said, ‘I wanted to see the baby.’ Eventually, the homeowner pushed her into the yard and locked her door. Forner was arrested the next day.

In response to crown seeking 4 to 6 years, defence lawyer Justin Dosanjh argued a 16-month term and three years probation should be sufficient.

He argued that her severe addiction to alcohol and other substances, including suffering from mental illness and a “tragic life” that included emotional abuse culminated in her behaviour that day.

She does not have a history of violence and she recognizes that she has a problem and she wants to address it, according to Dosanjh. He said the judge should focus on her rehabilitation.

READ MORE: Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

READ MORE: Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened Osoyoos mom and newborn receives bail

Crown prosecutor Ann Lerchs argued for a 4 to 6-year sentence, saying the concern is while Forner acknowledges her addiction and wants to address it, she blames it for her criminality. She also said Forner doesn’t have clear plans about how she will address her “severe” alcohol addiction. Crown said by not dealing with her addictions, Forner is making herself a risk to society.

When Forner was given the chance to speak, she apologized saying what she did was “terrible” and she will spend the rest of her life regretting her actions.

“I’m embarrassed and disgusted with myself and I’ve shamed my family. My actions have shocked my small community,” she said. “Never in a million years would I think that my addiction would lead me to traumatize another human being.”

The sentencing is expected to take place next week.

Previous story
People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends
Next story
B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Just Posted

Kelowna restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant Award by Air Canada

CedarCreek Winery’s Home Block restaurant was one of 35 nominess from across the country

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

Mount Millar fire not expected to grow

There are no BC Wildfire personnel on scene today

Water quality advisory for Westshore water system in West Kelowna

Over 265 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision located off Westside Road are affected

UBC Okanagan professors explain the science of wine

The talk is being hosted in conjunction with this year’s B.C. Pinot Noir Celebration

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Greater Victoria residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Insurance firms urged to stop coverage of Trans Mountain pipeline

Activists point to institutions’ support of Paris climate change agreement and Indigenous rights

Fisherman suspended after filmed clubbing and kicking salmon on B.C. river

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid over cannabis ‘problematic’

The new law is creating new problems

Woman fighting breast cancer finds welcoming dragon boat crew in Sicamous

Arriving at a trying time in her life, Dot Kohler grateful for local paddlers’ generosity

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home

Both Min Chen and the boy were staying at a transition home in Victoria

Most Read