Deer tangles with Christmas a bit early in Penticton

This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. Gypsy Mireille photo (Facebook)This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. Gypsy Mireille photo (Facebook)
Christmas deer chilling on Argyle St. (Pamela MacDonald Facebook)Christmas deer chilling on Argyle St. (Pamela MacDonald Facebook)
This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. (Kyle SundermanFacebook)This buck has got himself tangled in some Christmas lights in Penticton. (Kyle SundermanFacebook)

Either one of Santa’s reindeer has landed in Penticton or yet another urban deer has caught the Christmas spirit too early.

A buck has been spotted around Penticton neighbourhoods with blue Christmas lights tangled in its antlers.

The deer has been seen lately in the Victoria Drive and Argyle St. areas.

It’s quite the tangled mess of lights wrapped around the large set of antlers.

Conservation officers are aware of the deer.

This is rutting season for male deer that use their antlers to fight other males.

Bucks usually shed their antlers towards the end of fall and early winter. It’s hoped this buck will be able the shed the lights along with the antlers.

The antlers start to regrow towards the end of spring, according to Wildsafebc.com.

This isn’t the first deer in Penticton to get tangled in Christmas lights.

In January, a festive deer was hanging around the Wilson St. area with some pretty heavy lights in its antlers.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Christmas deer spotted again

There are approximately 165,000 mule deer in the Interior and 65,000 white-tailed deer in B.C.

