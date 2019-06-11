Deer shot with arrow in Kelowna

The deer is believed to have been wounded near Carriage Court

Conservation officers are searching for a mule deer that was shot with an arrow. (File photo)

Kelowna conservation officers are searching for an injured deer in the Kelowna area.

The deer is believed to have been shot last night around 8:15 p.m.

“A resident had seen the deer go running through their property, and they noticed a blood trail on the pavement behind where the deer had run,” said conservation officer Terry Myroniuk. “They actually recovered the bloody arrow.”

Myroniuk said the deer appears to have been shot somewhere around Carriage Court and it was last seen going out into the Mission Creek area.

Currently, officers are looking for the deer, but are also looking for the person responsible.

“It’s obviously not deer season, so we’re investigating this as a poached animal—unlawful hunting.”

READ MORE: Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail to boast 3 interpretative sites

The penalty on first conviction of unlawful hunting can be up to $100,000.

Myroniuk added that the wound of the deer could be fatal.

Anyone with information regarding the deer’s whereabouts or the person responsible is encouraged to call conservational officers immediately at 1-877-952-7277.

Michael Rodriguez