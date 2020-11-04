Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

Supt. Kara Triance hopes to improve the culture within the detachment

The new commander of the Kelowna RCMP is coming into a detachment which has seen a lot of public scrutiny as of late.

Lawsuits, controversies and even criminal charges against officers have plagued the detachment over the past couple of years as local Mounties have faced allegations of excessive force, sexual assault and more.

Their new boss, Supt. Kara Triance, said she has high expectations for her officers going forward.

Triance began her role as the commander of the Kelowna Regional Detachment, which oversees Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country, last week. She said good police conduct is of the utmost importance.

“We can not afford to get it wrong,” said Triance in a Tuesday, Nov. 3 interview with the Capital News. “Because with every wrong we have (to do) a lot of right to undo that.”

In the past year, the Kelowna RCMP has dealt with community backlash over its high number of sexual assault reports deemed ‘unfounded’, highly publicized incidents showing alleged excessive force used by officers, all as at least two Mounties — one who’s currently suspended and one former — make their way through court on criminal charges and others face civil lawsuits.

READ MORE: ‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

READ MORE: Abbotsford police call for further investigation into Kelowna wellness check of Mona Wang

Those high-profile incidents that the detachment is currently dealing with have presented some “deeply concerning issues,” Triance said. She hopes to maintain a more transparent relationship with both the media and public, saying she will provide this as those matters progress, but mentioned such issues can get “very complex.”

“The totality of what we’re dealing with includes a review of each one of those incidents: A look at the supervision; the leadership — right from the lowest level of a non-commissioned officer to my position — (with which) we manage our employees.”

She said the question essentially boils down to this: “At what point did we fail to uphold to (our) objectives and wherein that system did we break down?”

While acknowledging the concerns of the public, Triance said overall, the officers at the detachment are doing good police work.

“There are people who are very proud to do their work and they take their jobs very seriously.”

Noting the detachment’s struggles in recent years with sexual assault reports, Triance said she’s looking forward to working with Kelowna’s four-officer sexual assault unit, which was introduced in March. She helped build similar teams in Whistler and Squamish when she headed the RCMP’s Sea-to-Sky detachment.

“Those dedicated officers, with the unique skill set that they bring, to be able to provide services to survivors of sexual assault and to investigate very complex and serious files, are an incredible asset to those detachments.”

With almost 200 police officers under her command, Triance hopes to improve the culture within the detachment, stressing the need for strong values, conduct, professionalism, respect and integrity.

“It’s not that we go out and do the job, it’s how we do the job. For me, that starts with an internal look and investment in my employees.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRCMP harassment lawsuitsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summer collisions up 62% in Vernon: RCMP report
Next story
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

Just Posted

Harry Robinson is one of several local Indigenous authors who will be featured during the fall season of the Okanagan Online Book Club. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Okanagan book club opens new chapter of Indigenous history

Online club features six Indigenous books and authors

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

Supt. Kara Triance hopes to improve the culture within the detachment

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Summer collisions up 62% in Vernon: RCMP report

Third-quarter report sees changes amid unprecedented summer

Morgan Rauscher, Biz-Tech Innovator, artist and educator, will be the first in the virtual UBCO Lecture Series Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. As demonstrated by a student in the photo, Rauscher is known for his Art-Bot. (Contributed)
Biz-Tech innovator featured in UBC Okanagan series

Vernon Public Art Gallery presents virtual lecture series

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The school district says this case is unrelated to the two previous exposures

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Satellite view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)
Keremeos man, 55, found dead in local creek

RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious

Dwayne Buckle on Hightway 1 en-route from Red Deer to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo) The long road ahead. (Dwayne Buckle photo)
Alberta man walking over 1,000 km through B.C. to honour family lost to cancer

“I’ll do anything I can to get a cure for this disease. If I had to walk to the moon, I would.”

Most Read