Dedicated volunteers look for clues

Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer Drones are being used to help a search of several areas linked to the cases of missing women in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

‘Extra feet on the ground and drones in the air’ is the way Wendy Mohr describes how she and others have been spending their time recently.

Mohr and Jody Leon are two of the people committed to making sure the four missing women and one whose remains were found in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are not forgotten. But their goal involves more than emails and posters. They are literally walking the talk.

“It’s been several weeks and we’ve been in many different areas. We tried to do a little bit in each area, based on tips we might get and parents of the missing might get,” says Mohr.

Missing are Caitlin Potts, Deanna Wertz, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell. The remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered on a farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek.

“We talk to people who live in the area and they give us permission to look on their land. We plan days where we go to search together… We are not experts,” she says, noting the searchers simply photograph anything that might be evidence, mark where it was found on the map and pass it on to the police. “We don’t determine whether it’s anything significant to the case. We don’t know everything they’re looking for. We’re just community members who go out and go looking for the police. It’s such a large area.”

She says police have been very good, “understanding of our efforts and appreciating them.”

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk agrees: “We are aware of recent search efforts being conducted by private citizens in the North Okanagan communities. It is basic human nature for most to want to assist and support others.

“RCMP investigators never discount the efforts and the possible results that can be obtained by volunteers. In these instances it is always recommended to these groups, that they have ongoing communications with us. It is my understanding that this has been the case in these recent efforts.

“In many investigations it is information that is obtained from the public that can be a linchpin for advancing an investigation and this can be in the form of physical evidence found by a single individual or a collective group.”

Joining the walkers have been two drone companies, Crystal Mountain Aerial Media from West Kelowna and SkyCrew Aerial Imagery in Salmon Arm. Mohr says the volunteers do not try to analyze the footage – it’s given to experts.

Dakota Lalonde of SkyCrew said he has been on two of the searches. The first was earlier in the year when John Simpson, Ashley’s father, was in the region from Ontario to search for his daughter. Lalonde flies a drone and takes photos or video depending on the terrain.

“It’s taken us a few hours each time. I know the other area group did a search in the Salmon River area – six to eight areas. The first time we did our search, it was in the Enderby-Grindrod area, near the Enderby bridge…,” he says. “The other one was behind the Sagmoen Farm. We did a ground search on that one because it was raining. The group has been very diligent about acquiring permission.”

As a husband and father, he’s been touched.

“I’ve got a wife and two little girls – the victims being women, that hit home,” he says. “Also seeing the families there with very raw emotions – that does inspire you as a call to action to do more.”

The owners of Crystal Mountain Aerial Media could not be reached by deadline, but a post on their Facebook page refers to a Nov. 18 search.

“Thank you #JodyLeon & all of the amazing volunteers & family members for organizing yesterday’s search…It was an honour to meet you all. A real sense of community was felt out here. We will continue to assist in this search.”

Mohr says the searchers’ primary concern is to help the friends and family of the women.

“To let them know somebody is still thinking of them and we hope to find answers for them. We do talk to the families of the missing women on a regular basis. We let them know where we’ve looked, the neighbours we’ve talked to.”

Mohr translated her concerns for the missing women into action by asking Jody Leon if she could help. She estimates the search group is about 20-strong.

“We’re all quite different and we have different skills we can add to the group – some are really good with maps, some are really good with talking to neighbours and friends… We make a good team.”

Leon, who has been a key organizer from the beginning, says with all the women missing across the country, not many cases have been solved.

“You know that somebody needs to do something.”

She printed and handed out 800 photos of the missing women in the region at a recent vigil. She encouraged participants to take one of the photos, walk with it, find out what they can about the woman pictured.

“Talk to people about her, put it on social media.”

With 4,000 women missing in Canada, if each person took one action, that would be 4,000 advocates, she says.

If people want to help, the local searchers could also use a high quality camera, one that can go over water, for instance, while keeping track of GPS coordinates. Good two-way radios are needed. Even gas cards would help. And more people to search. Funds can be e-transfered to: mmiwdronesearch@gmail.com.

Anyone with information about the five local women is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477 or, for anonymity, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter