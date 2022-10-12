Photos were taken with permission of a man concealing his identity and his belongings (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Photos were taken with permission of a man concealing his identity and his belongings (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Deaths of people experiencing homelessness more than doubles in Kelowna

11 deaths recorded by BC Coroners Service

The number of deaths of people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna in 2021 was among the highest in the province, according to the most recent report from the BC Coroners Service.

The 11 deaths more than doubled the number from 2020, which was five. The spike coincided with the rest of B.C., which saw a total of 247 deaths.

READ MORE: 74% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Kelowna’s total trailed only Abbotsford (14), Victoria (18), Surrey (29) and Vancouver (50). Prince George also had 11 deaths.

Over the past decade, Kelowna’s 2021 total trails only that of 2017, which was 12.

Overall, the B.C. Interior saw 44 deaths.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Recall petition fails to remove Vernon-Monashee MLA
Next story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Just Posted

(Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Fire ban extended in Kamloops Fire Centre

McDougall Creek fire. (BC Wildfire)
UPDATE: Second blaze begins north of McDougall Creek wildfire above West Kelowna

Photos were taken with permission of a man concealing his identity and his belongings (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Deaths of people experiencing homelessness more than doubles in Kelowna

(RCMP)
RCMP ask for help in finding West Kelowna man