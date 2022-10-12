Deaths of people experiencing homelessness more than doubles in Kelowna

Photos were taken with permission of a man concealing his identity and his belongings (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The number of deaths of people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna in 2021 was among the highest in the province, according to the most recent report from the BC Coroners Service.

The 11 deaths more than doubled the number from 2020, which was five. The spike coincided with the rest of B.C., which saw a total of 247 deaths.

Kelowna’s total trailed only Abbotsford (14), Victoria (18), Surrey (29) and Vancouver (50). Prince George also had 11 deaths.

Over the past decade, Kelowna’s 2021 total trails only that of 2017, which was 12.

Overall, the B.C. Interior saw 44 deaths.

