Ultra-marathon runner and performance coach Holly Grahn will be one of the speakers at Pecha Kucha Penticton on Sept. 26 at Cannery Brewing. (Submitted photo)

Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Sometimes you make something and sometimes you make it through something.

For Volume 17 of the Pecha Kucha Penticton speaker series versions of both will be heard.

The popular speaker series, with 10 almost sold out events in a row, is based on an event that started in Tokyo and has spread to more than 1,100 cities worldwide, said organizer Tony Davis.

“We’ve got the makers; people who make art, honey or the stars sparkle brighter. And we’ve got those who’ve made it; through depression, through death races, through catastrophes around the world. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, or you may just wonder why?” he said.

Pecha Kucha is based on a simple format, 20 images aimed at 20 seconds each, presenters get a total of six minutes and 40 seconds to tell their stories in an engaging slideshow format.

Held four times a year in Penticton, this regularly sold-out not-for-profit series is presented by Cowork Penticton, with tunes by DJ Shakes and a special performance by Dino Matias.

Davis said Pecha Kucha brings together a diverse range of Okanagan thinkers, doers and story tellers. For this event, titled We Made It, the speakers include artists Skyler Punnett and Alexandra Goodall, ultra-marathon runner Holly Grahn, school trustee Tracy Van Raes and more.

READ MORE: Playdate event in Penticton to help lonely adults find new friends

The event takes place on Sept. 26 at Cannery Brewing (198 Ellis St.). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first presentation is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at Cannery Brewing and online at pkpvol17.peatix.com. For more information visit www.facebook.com/PechaKuchaPenticton/

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes
Next story
VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

City of Kelowna to host public engagement sessions on future planning

The city is taking feedback on the direction of the OCP, the TMP and the 20-year Servicing Plan

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

Lake Country Fire Department called to electrical fire

Residents of the Lake Country Lofts were evacuated promptly

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce criticizes new development fee

New fee to build public parks could hurt millennial families trying to buy a new house or condo

‘Alice’ the Doberman needs a home

The BC SPCA is looking for the perfect foster home candidate

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week

To celebrate, all seven of the city’s breweries will be collaborating on a limited release draft

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Sagmoen’s in-custody statements under judge’s scrutiny

Sagmoen’s lawyer said statements made by him while in police custody were not provided voluntarily

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Letter: National diabetes strategy would support Canadians, save money

Writer urges voters to support lobbying effort to have federal government take action

Most Read