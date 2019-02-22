UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke RCMP confirm there was an accidental ski death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Monday.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Ski Patrol responded to an injured skier, who was in cardiac arrest, underneath the Revelation Gondola, Monday morning. A male skier was found unconcious on the side of the slope. The ski patrollers performed first aid, from there Emergency Medical Services took over care of the man.

After being transported to the hospital he was pronounced dead.

The RCMP have identified the name as a citizen of Denmark. The BC Coroners Service said tha man was in his early 20s.

The Revelstoke RCMP have lead the investigation and contacted the individual’s family.

“The RCMP and Revelstoke Mountain Resort wish to express our sincerest condolences to family, friends and co-workers for this sad loss,” said the news release from the RCMP.

There is no foul play suspected and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.