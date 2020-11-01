Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Deadly sword attack in Quebec City not an act of terrorism, police chief says

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

Quebec police say a deadly Halloween night attack that killed two people and injured five others does not appear to be linked to terrorism.

Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon says the attack involved a man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword at what he described as random victims.

He says the rampage began shortly before 10:30 on Saturday night and ended when the suspect was arrested shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Pigeon says the 24-year-old suspect did not live in Quebec City, but offered no other details including his name.

He says the suspect came prepared to harm as many victims as possible, but says his motivations appear to be personal in nature.

He says some of the five people injured in the attack suffered serious stab wounds, but their lives are not in danger.

