The City of Vernon is accepting applications for the Council Discretionary Grants until 4 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020. (Pixabay photo)

The City of Vernon is accepting applications for the Council Discretionary Grants until 4 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020. (Pixabay photo)

Deadline looming for Vernon Council Discretionary Grant applications

Community-based organizations, registered societies and non-profits may apply until Nov. 2

Community-based organizations can apply for the City of Vernon Council Discretionary Grant Program until 4 p.m., Nov. 2.

“The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents,” the city statement said. “One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.”

To qualify, applicants must be a community-based organization, registered society or non-profit that provides a service which is no offered by any other group or organization. Applicants must also not be in receipt of a City of Vernon grant or regional funding in the current fiscal year and may only submit one application each year.

Full eligibility requirements and information on the application process can be found in the Council Discretionary Funds Grant Policy on the City of Vernon website.

Organizations are encouraged to apply online to maintain physical distancing practices. Application packages can be emailed to cfo@vernon.ca.

Packages may alternatively be dropped off at City Hall during regular business hours, Monday to Friday 8:30-4:30 p.m.

The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements and to access an application, please visit www.vernon.ca/council-grants.

READ MORE: Vernon head-shaving fundraiser surpasses goal

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties fix senior’s flat tire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

Just Posted

FedEX on Airport Way in Kelowna. Google
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Miska Haven Bed & Breakfast, located east of Enderby along the Shuswap River, has kept busy with guests from closer to home in 2020. (Contributed)
‘Staycation’ spike keeps North Okanagan bed and breakfasts bustling

Owners say locals have been filling the void left by fewer travellers from afar during the pandemic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP helped serve breakfast at the United Way’s annual Drive Thru Breakfast fundraiser at the Vernon Lodge Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Twitter)
GALLERY: Record smashed with $21K drive-thru breakfast event in Vernon

United Way’s annual fundraiser served up breakfast-to-go Thursday morning

Loud noises were reported ahead of a blackout in Enderby Oct. 15, 2020. The sounds reported were likely linked to a piece of equipment after a failure. (BC Hydro file photo)
Enderby ‘explosions’ linked to hydro equipment

Loud noises heard in Enderby last night before blackout likely due to recloser

The City of Vernon is accepting applications for the Council Discretionary Grants until 4 p.m., Nov. 2, 2020. (Pixabay photo)
Deadline looming for Vernon Council Discretionary Grant applications

Community-based organizations, registered societies and non-profits may apply until Nov. 2

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline took their message to Trans Mountain's worksite off Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020. - Facebook
RCMP arrest at least one person at Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops

Protesters walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and onto the Trans Mountain site

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School (above) and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure scenario after a man with a hatchet approached students today. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton schools placed on hold-and-secure after man with hatchet approaches students

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure

Most Read