Deadline approaching for Kelowna cultural grants

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1 at 3 p.m.

Non-profit organizations have one week to submit their applications for a 2018 cultural grant, according to the City of Kelowna.

Applications for a general operating grant or a project grant are due Friday, Dec.1 at 3 p.m. Cultural grants make it possible for local organizations to build their organizations and provide unique community experiences like festivals and events that highlight Kelowna’s art, culture and heritage.

“Receiving the general operating grant has allowed us to purchase the support materials and equipment required for our Grade 3 school program and our community outreach programs,” says past recipient Kirsti Jarrett, president of Ponderosa Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artist Guild. “The grant also helps us bring in instructors to the benefit of our members and the community at large – it takes some pressure off of raising funds, which allows more time for community outreach and the furtherance of our craft.”

In 2017, more than $150,000 was provided by the city to promote and support the work of local organizations that help contribute to arts, culture and heritage in the community, according to the city. These grants are awarded on an annual basis and organizations may apply to more than one grant category.

Applicants must submit their completed application forms to the cultural services office at 105-1014 Glenmore Drive by Friday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the grants, including guidelines, instructions and application forms, check online.

