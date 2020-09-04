Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

A porcupine corpse was found hung from a road sign near Mabel Lake, east of Enderby, Sept. 3, 2020. (Greg Robinson/Facebook)

A man in the North Okanagan was distraught after discovering a porcupine corpse hanging from a road sign near Mabel Lake.

Greg Robinson shared a post to social media, on Thursday, showing a deceased porcupine hanging by a wire from a sign at the corner of Trinity Valley and Mabel Lake roads near the Valleyview Mobile Home Park.

“Trying to figure out why someone would hang a porcupine corpse from a sign,” Robinson said. “Pretty disgusting.”

It’s unclear how the porcupine was killed, but Vernon Conservation Officer Tanner Beck said given the porcupine’s roadside location there’s a good chance it was struck by a vehicle.

“I don’t know what the motivation would be behind (attaching it to a sign), but I would suspect if it’s on a road sign beside a road that the porcupine was probably killed by a vehicle,” Beck said.

When coming across an animal carcass on a road, Beck said to contact the road contractor to dispose of it properly.

Porcupines are fully protected under the BC Wildlife Act and can not be killed or trapped unless a permit has been issued. There are no hunting seasons for porcupines in B.C.

A spokesperson with the BC SPCA said no reports have been made to its officer in charge of animal cruelty investigations in the area but will contact the local RCMP to see if a police report was made.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

READ MORE: B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

READ MORE: RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AnimalsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Distraught man arrested after police standoff in Kamloops
Next story
B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Just Posted

Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops despite decrease in workforce

Unemployment rate now sits at 9 per cent, well below provincial, national rates

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Water quality advisory lifted at Mabel Lake near Enderby

RDNO, IH rescinds advisory following ‘GOOD’ rating

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Distraught man arrested after police standoff in Kamloops

The incident unfolded in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Most Read