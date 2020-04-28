A Kelowna man in his 70’s has been found dead in Kelowna, B.C. (Black Press Media file)

RCMP discover dead body in Kelowna

The deceased has been identified as a Kelowna man in his 70’s

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70’s.

On April 25, just after 7 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the creek area near KLO Road in Kelowna for a report of a deceased man.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the scene.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

