Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons. (Facebook)

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

A woman who worked as a trainer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and was on a bus that crashed last week has died.

The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died this afternoon in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16.

Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.

They say she was very proud to be part of the Broncos team.

READ: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus collided with a semi truck at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

The Canadian Press

