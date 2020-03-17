Daycare (Black Press Media file photo).

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

With kids in B.C. not returning to school after spring break, many parents may be left having to find daycare for their children – and it isn’t yet clear if those costs will be reimbursed.

On Tuesday, the province announced that schools will be suspended until further notice for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The move follows a ban on gatherings larger than 50 announced by B.C.’s provincial health officer on Monday.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said that some schools will act as emergency child care spaces for kids of essential workers so health care and frontline workers are not pulled away from responding to the novel coronavirus. However, Fleming was unable to speak to any details surrounding how the rest of B.C.’s workforce will be able to access similar child care if needed.

He said the number of essential workers with children is small, but that information is still being gathered.

Premier John Horgan said that daycares will not be closed like schools – but that could change quickly and parents should be ready.

“At this time, childcare will remain available,” he said. “A parent should take comfort in that, but it is an evolving situation and should the public health officials give us different directions, we’ll be taking different actions.”

Alberta and Saskatchewan have closed daycares until further notice.

He added that the province hopes to unveil a pandemic economic plan to help people and businesses being impacted financially by the novel coronavirus, but will be looking to an expected announcement by the federal government about financial support on Wednesday.

“If we are looking at the changes we would like to see… that will allow families to care for their children, self-isolate as required and not lose revenues for their home budgets,” he said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Children and Family Services, which oversees daycare operations in the province, for comment.

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19
Next story
B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

Just Posted

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

The changes do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Cycling is a great form of exercise and an eco-friendly means of transportation

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

JoeAnna’s House remains open amid COVID-19 outbreak

The KGH Foundation said they increased protective measures at the house

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Most Read