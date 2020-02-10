There’s something about Valentine’s Day that brings out romance. (file photo)

Date ideas for Valentine’s Day in Kelowna

A look at some of the most romantic and fun events happening on Feb. 14

With Valentines Day just around the corner, many are scrambling, thinking of the perfect date on the year’s most romantic day.

In an effort to help you with those hard decisions, we have put together a list of some romantic and fun events for you and your partner to enjoy on Friday, Feb. 14.

Valentine’s Day Dinner – An Okanagan Love Story

Start Fresh Kitchen has organized a night of music and delicious foods in collaboration with the number of Okanagan wineries, a Canadian dream folk duo and a culinary lineup including QB Gelato and Heidi Noble of JoieFarm.

The event is being held at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis Street. Wine tasting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Swipe Right: A Valentine’s Day night of tinder and dating inspired comedy

“Swipe Right on a night of tinder and dating inspired comedy,” reads a release by EventBrite.

“Tinder is the best and THE WORST thing to happen to modern dating. Come enjoy stories of bad dates and relationships gone wrong with some of the funniest comedians in the city. If you have a significant other or you are feeling insignificant, this is the show for you! We will put a big smile on your face! Swipe right on laughs.”

The event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge at 1574 Harvey Avenue.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Palentines Day at BNA Brewing Co.

This Valentine’s Day event is for all the single people out there. BNA’s tasting room will be offering 2-for-1 tasting flights all day long, plus BoxcAr Kitchen and Eatery at BNA will put together a special surprise.

The event is being held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

BNA is located at 1250 Ellis Street

Valentine’s Day Nooner at Hotel Zed

Hotel Zed Kelowna and Victoria is – once again – spicing things up on Valentine’s Day with their annual Nooner Baby Making deal.

This year’s deal has a special twist. Couples that rent a hotel room from hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., make love and welcome a baby into the world nine months later will get a free Valentine’s Day to stay at any Hotel Zed location in B.C. for the next 18 years.

Hotel Zed is located at 1627 Abbott Street. Visit their website to make accommodations.

Barn Owl Brewing Valentine’s Date Night

The event is a romantic night filled with live music from Andrew Allen, food by Creative Cuisine Catering and beverages by Barn Owl.

Tickets are between $75 and $80 can be purchased here.

For complete listings on Valentine’s Day events visit EventBrite.ca

