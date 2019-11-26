Darryl Lenox headlines New Year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

Attendees will enjoy a night of drinks, dinner, comedy and a live DJ

Train Wreck comedy will take over Freddy’s Brewpub this New Year’s Eve, headlined by one of the funniest people in the business, Darryl Lenox.

Enjoy drinks, dinner, comedy from Darryl Lenox and a DJ for one price and all in one place.

Lennox has been performing in comedy clubs throughout the United States and Canada since the early 1990s. Some of his career accomplishments include opening for Chuck Berry and Maxi Priest, winner of Best New Play at Vancouver Fringe Festival and the winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition.

He has appeared on BET’s ComicView, Comedy Central’s Jamie Foxx’s Laffa Polooza and Live at Gotham. In addition to touring comedy clubs, Lenox has been featured on Sirius XM’s Raw Dog Comedy and Mac Maron’s WTF Podcast.

Lenox’s comedy special ‘Blind Ambition’ appeared on Starz in November 2012 and continues to be feared on their channel multiple times a month. After his success on Starz, Lenox caught the eye of late-night television and was recently featured on Conan O’Brien.

Don’t miss The New Year’s Eve Take Over at Freddy’s Brewpub. Tickets are on sale now for just $80 per person and are available at www.trainwreckcomedy.com

