Dangerous driver taken off the road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a dangerous driver was taken off the road on Enterprise Way on April 2.

Multiple reports were made of a white 2017 Toyota Tundra driving erratically, including have a near-collision with an ambulance.

Police believe that the driver travelled along Highway 97, and may have gotten as far as Vernon before turning around and heading back to Kelowna, being stopped on Enterprise at Leckie Road.

If anyone may have dashcam footage involving the truck between 2p.m. and 3:30p.m. on April 2, they are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-17567.

The driver was arrested on scene and released with charges pending, and the truck was impounded.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

City of KelownaRCMP