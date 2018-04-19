Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

The driver was arrested in Lake Country after fleeing the scene in Kelowna

A dangerous driver was stopped today when police used a spike belt.

At 9:59 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a man who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running in the Wilden area, said RCMP in a news release.

A Kelowna RCMP member approached the driver side of the vehicle and knocked on the window to wake the driver. The driver did not comply with the police request to shut off the engine and he put the car in drive and began driving, said the news release.

While fleeing the scene, the police officer was hit with the driver side of the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver did not stop after hitting the police officer, said the release.

The vehicle was intercepted by Lake Country members, as it entered Lake Country. The male driver continued driving and after a 10-minute pursuit that included the deployment of a spike belt, the driver drove over the spike belt, which in turn deflated some of the vehicle tires.

The driver continued driving and collided with a marked police vehicle. The driver ended up in a ditch however, he was able to flee on foot, but after a short foot pursuit into the bush, the driver was apprehended and arrested.

The driver was cleared medically and he will attend court and likely face charges of dangerous driving, fleeing from police and assaulting a police officer, among others.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire
Next story
UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Just Posted

Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

The driver was arrested in Lake Country after fleeing the scene in Kelowna

No immediate threat of flooding in Lake Country, says district

Mitigation efforts on district creeks have been ongoing

Supreme Court of Canada ruling a “missed opportunity” for B.C. wineries

B.C. Wine Institute and its members disappointed about ruling on interprovincial trade

Blind Kelowna athlete wins grappling gold

Michelle Jorgensen takes her division at her first ever tournament in Kamloops

Armstrong youth confronts diabetes adversity

Trevor Kennedy, 16, has coped with type 1 diabetes for nine years

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Government has no solution for dangerous stretch of Highway 1

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1

B.C. couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Most Read