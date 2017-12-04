Dangerous accident takes out Lake Country fire engine

It could have been much worse, according to the Lake Country Fire Department

One of Lake Country’s first-in fire trucks is on the sidelines after being damaged in an incident Sunday that could have been much worse.

After attending a single vehicle accident southbound on the new stretch of Highway 97 near Oyama, a Lake Country fire engine stayed behind, closing off two lanes of the three-lane stretch of highway, as RCMP and members of the public remained at the accident scene.

However according to the Lake Country Fire Department, a pick-up truck ignored its members who were doing traffic control and drove through the lanes that were closed, attempting to cut back into the fast lane, near the accident scene.

“We had two lanes closed off and the guys were filtering traffic over to the left side,” explained Penner. “A big truck decided to speed through the slow lane. He ended up running over the cones. Our guys tried to get his attention but they had to get out of the way before he sharply took a left turn and clipped the front of the truck.”

Penner said the truck careened across the highway into the cement barricade and them across the road again, where it struck a car that had come to pick up the original accident victim.

“It is a negative thing for us to lose a truck but it was a very positive thing that we were there,” said Penner. “The RCMP member was working in her car and if our guys hadn’t blocked the road with the truck, she would have been struck from behind.”

The fire department had set up cones and were acting as traffic control with in a safety zone to protect the RCMP member as well as members of the public in the accident scene.

It’s unknown if any charges have been laid against the driver of the pick-up.

We call into the RCMP and will pass on more information as it becomes available.

