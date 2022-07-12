Dance at Waterfront Park, Kelowna with Island Time Music Festival

Do you have a festival outfit picked out for this weekend?

The festival is BYOB, bring your own bubbles (Island Time Music Series/Facebook)

Waterfront Park and Tug Boat Beach will be closed for the Island Time Music Festival this weekend.

From Friday July 15, until the morning of July 17, Waterfront Park will be transformed into the Island Time Music Festival with live music, food, drink and vendor markets.

Setup will begin Friday morning and event staff will be monitoring the pathways to ensure the safety of people using the boardwalk and Tug Boat Beach.

Waterfront Park and Tugboat Beach will be fenced off from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

The festival features the Strumbellas, DJ Ghostcurb, Ashleigh Ball and Ruby Waters, among other amazing bands and DJs.

Tickets are available online at www.islandtimemusic.ca for $49.

Additional event details:

Main entrance at the Dolphins near Prospera;

Gates open at 12 with DJ Ghostcurb;

Kelowna’s Windmills is on at 1:45;

Re-entrance is allowed;

Six food trucks on site (veg + gluten free options avail);

Free drinking water available;

Beach and lake access;

This is a 19+ event.

