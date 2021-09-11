Damaged West Kelowna water main repaired

A water quality advisory that had been issued for nearby residences has been lifted

Westbank First Nation (WFN) confirmed on Saturday (Sept. 11) that a water main that broke on Carrington Road two days prior has been repaired, ending a water quality advisory that had been issued for nearby residences.

A water quality advisory was put into effect following the break in the water main on Sept. 9, which resulted in officials conducting water sampling to ensure no contaminants entered the system.

“The results came back clean today and no water quality or boil water advisories are in effect on Westbank First Nation lands,” said WFN.

“Lim lemt, thank you, to the many crews who worked tirelessly over the last 48 hours to repair the main and restore the water, ensuring it was clean, for residents.”

