Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
WorkSafeBC fines Penticton Rona over $300,000
Next story
Penticton father guilty of sexually assaulting young daughter

Just Posted

Mr.S. said he knew what he was doing was wrong and caused his daughter to cry, but he continued (File Photo)
Penticton father guilty of sexually assaulting young daughter

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

MNP Canada Kelowna partners present cheque to Central Okanagan Foundation and KCR Community Resources in support Family Hub Program. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Kelowna family support program receives $150k donation

(Photo - Golf Canada)
UBC Okanagan women swing to bronze at nationals