This vehicle was impounded in Abbotsford on Thursday after the 19-year-old driver was clocked going 136 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Dad’s vehicle impounded after driver clocked at 136 km/h in 50 zone

Incident on Thursday in Abbotsford also results in loss of licence

A new driver in Abbotsford lost his licence and had his vehicle impounded on Thursday after he was clocked going 136 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone.

The incident took place in the area of Marshall and Townline roads.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker posted about the incident on Twitter, saying the 19-year-old driver – who only had his novice licence – lost that and received a $368 ticket and had his dad’s vehicle impounded.

The Abbotsford Police Department stated on its Facebook page there was a notation on the man’s licence that he had previously been given a five-month driving prohibition from the superintendent of the Motor Vehicle Branch.

The superintendent has the authority to ban a person from driving based on their driving record or if their driving poses a risk to public safety.

