Extent of injuries unknown at this time

A cyclist was struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna June 27, 2021. (David Ogilvie - Contributed) A cyclist was struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna June 27, 2021. (David Ogilvie - Contributed)

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the highway in West Kelowna Sunday.

The cyclist was reportedly struck at around 2:15 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP were on scene.

A portion of Highway 97 S was closed until around 2:40 p.m. while crews cleared the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Air ambulance lands at scene of Westside Road crash

READ MORE: Peachland fire deemed under control



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.