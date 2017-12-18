Trafic control personnel direct traffic following a vehicle incident involving a cyclist at Highway 6 and 27th Street Monday morning. The incident caused traffic delays in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Cyclist struck in morning crash

Scene cleared at Highway 6 and 27th Street

An accident at Highway 6 and 27th Street has been cleared.

The motor vehicle incident involved a cyclist at the downtown Vernon intesection Monday morning.

…………………………………………

There is some traffic flow getting through following an accident at Highway 6 and 27th Street in Vernon Monday morning.

Eastbound traffic is still cut-off, but motorists are being permitted through from Coldstream and Lumby into Vernon now.

RCMP are on scene at the accident involving a cyclist, which took place at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

A reporter is on scene and updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

“Emergency crews are working to secure the scene and treat the those involved,” says Const. Kelly Brett.

“Traffic will be affected by this incident and motorists are encouraged to chose another route for their morning commute. Updates will be provided once received.”

Vernon RCMP are reminding motorists to use caution and allow for extra travel time given the icy road conditions.

