Traffic is backed up southbound on Harvey Avenue

Emergency crews on scene on Harvey Avenue. (Image: Aly Jory)

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on scene at Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue. One lane of Harvey is closed southbound, causing traffic delays.

The truck that allegedly hit the cyclist also appeared remained at the scene.

It’s unclear what injuries the cyclist sustained in the incident.

One witness said the bike was badly damaged.

