Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

Traffic is slow moving on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna after a cyclist was allegedly struck by a car sometime after 10 a.m.
RCMP have been on scene for approximately two hours and have blocked off an eastbound lane of the road near the rail trail.
A vehicle can be seen with damage to the windshield.
One lane of Sexsmith closed in #Kelowna after a cyclist was struck sometime after 10 a.m. Monday pic.twitter.com/9XVrSbXuf2
Injuries are unknown.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
