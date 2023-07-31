A cyclist was struck on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna near the Rail Trail. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

A cyclist was struck on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna near the Rail Trail. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

The collision happened sometime after 10 a.m.

Traffic is slow moving on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna after a cyclist was allegedly struck by a car sometime after 10 a.m.

RCMP have been on scene for approximately two hours and have blocked off an eastbound lane of the road near the rail trail.

A vehicle can be seen with damage to the windshield.

Injuries are unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

READ MORE: RCMP say 6 dead after small Salmon Arm-bound plane crashes in Alberta

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashCyclingKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Not acceptable’: Premier speaks with BC Ferries after travel chaos
Next story
B.C. pilot to use ketamine treatment for children facing suicidal thoughts

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cyclist dead after medical emergency on West Kelowna trails

A cyclist was struck on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna near the Rail Trail. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

(Rock the Lake/Submitted)
Kelowna’s Rock The Lake strums up support to fight B.C. wildfire crisis

Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)
Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat