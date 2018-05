Emergency crews were on scene at 12:30 p.m.

A cyclist sustained minor injuries after being hit in a roundabout in West Kelowna.

Emergency crews were on scene today at 12:30 p.m. in the roundabout on Sneena Way and Westside Road.

