Cyclist hit by vehicle at Ethel Street and Stockwell Avenue

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle at Ethel St. and Stockwell Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ethel Street and Stockwell Avenue in Kelowna Thursday (Aug. 11) morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m.

The cyclist was reported to be extremely shaken up, and was wearing a helmet which showed some damage. Witnesses tell Capital News a pedestrian may have stumbled into the cyclist, which then pushed the person on the bike into a passing vehicle.

The cyclist was taken to hospital.

