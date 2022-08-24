Cyclist hit by SUV on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The cyclist was taken to hospital

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Enterprise Way.

Emergency crews blocked the intersection of Enterprise and Powick Road while on scene.

Traffic is slow going in the area and vehicles are being rerouted around Powick.

The male cyclist had to be loaded onto a stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It’s unclear what injuries the man suffered as a result of the incident.

The driver involved in the collision stayed on scene.

