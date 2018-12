A woman was hit by a car and sent to the hospital

A woman was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Kelowna.

The accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Cooper Road and Springfield Road intersection.

The cyclist was crossing the street when she was hit by the car, according to witness reports.

More to come.

