A male in his 50s was found dead in Oliver on April 2

The B.C. Coroners Service is early into their investigation involving a body found in Oliver on Monday.

According to information from the Coroners Service, a man in his 50s from Oliver was found by a hiker on the morning of April 2. The man was collapsed beside his bicycle on a bike path.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, per the Coroners Act and privacy legislation, the identity of the man is not being released.

