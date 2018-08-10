Cyclist collides with truck in Kelowna

A cyclist is recovering in hospital after riding his bike into a truck stopped at an intersection.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. Thursday, and according to witnesses the cyclist collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck at Pandosy Street and Cadder Avenue.
Police suspect that the cyclist was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, which was likely a contributing factor to the crash.
The 46-year-old Kelowna man, who suffered what police believe to be serious however non-life threatening injuries, was transported to hospital
“RCMP are urging cyclists to wear their safety helmets,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “This was another case of a cyclist involved collision, in only a matter of days in the Central Okanagan, where the injured cyclist was not wearing a helmet.”
