This kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his leg amputated. (BC SPCA)

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help to pay for treatment for a kitten at its Vancouver branch with a badly injured leg.

According to the agency, the kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his front left leg amputated.

“This gorgeous, grey-haired kitten loves to cuddle and will fall asleep in your arms,” said Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.

“Valerio is simply and bundle of joy and such a cute, little nugget.”

To find out how you can help, visit the SPCA’s website at https://spca.bc.ca/news/kitten-valerio-vancouver.

READ MORE: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings
Next story
Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Just Posted

Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna is $1,233

Rockets help Team WHL to comeback win at Canada Russia Series

Kelowna skaters helped Team WHL to a 2-1 overtime win in game one of the two game series

Okanagan Heritage Museum exhibit has something for all Kelowna residents

Kelowna’s Amusing Past exhibit showcases fun side of city and runs until Nov. 18

Advocates recognize missed opportunity following downtown Kelowna homeless outcry

The Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness is a group with members who experienced homelessness

Population growth driving Kelowna’s economy

The city’s population expected to grow to 250,000 people within the next 20 to 30 years

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

Spark Joy: Go paperless

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Morning Start: Elvis’ manager once used a clever marketing scheme that will give you a chuckle

Your morning start for Thursday, November 14th, 2019

Column: Scammers say it’s time to go to jail, even to RCMP

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

Most Read