(file photo)

(file photo)

Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

The alleged incident happened downtown Kelowna Monday night about 9 p.m.

Patrons of Leopold’s Tavern got more than a pint of beer Monday night when someone allegedly deployed bear spray outside of the pub.

The irritant wafted in through the tavern’s open doors causing customers’ eyes and noses to sting.

Several people had to leave the establishment as they couldn’t stop coughing after the incident.

According to those on the scene, police arrived shortly after 9 p.m. and told them a man had allegedly deployed a substance believed to be bear spray and they were looking for the suspect.

The suspect was described as wearing camouflage pants, a white hoodie and a black hat and was last seen on Bernard Avenue near the Sails.

It’s unclear what caused the man to allegedly use the bear spray.

READ MORE: ‘The world has found Kelowna’: Council assured of proper RCMP summer staffing

READ MORE: Jail not the answer for mental health calls: Kelowna RCMP

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health
Next story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

A decision to contract with Recycle BC to offer curbside recycling services has been put off for now. (File photo)
Central Okanagan recycles decision on curbside collection

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)
WATCH: Mobile home fire in West Kelowna

Toby the cat is making a recovery. (GoFundMe)
Tether saves Lake Country cat’s life in coyote attack

(Photo - Contributed)
Ex-Canuck headlines Kelowna softball tourney for mental health