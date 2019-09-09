Protesters demonstrated to raise awareness of violence against women out front of the Vernon courthouse on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 — the day Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s trial commenced. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

A North Okanagan man pleaded not guilty in court to eight charges after being accused of threatening a sex worker with a gun while wearing a mask in 2017.

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, appeared in court on Monday to make his plea against charges including uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sagmoen was arrested in October 2017, and has been in custody ever since, in connection to his alleged crimes in late August of that year.

Shortly after his arrest, his parents’ farm was the focus of an extensive search, where police discovered the remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who had been missing. No charges have been laid in connection to her death.

But Sagmoen has been accused in four separate incidents of threatening or assaulting sex workers. This includes an incident in Maple Ridge back in 2013, which Sagmoen pleaded guilty to in February. For those charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation.

The trial, which is under a court-ordered publication ban, is expected to last several days.

Chants of “gone, but not forgotten,” “our sisters deserve justice,” and “all women’s lives are sacred,” rang out from the stairs outside the Vernon courts and despite the inclement weather, around 20 protesters lent their voices.

The protesters rallied for awareness of violence against women and charges to be laid in respect to Genereaux’s death.

with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: Fire destroys Lumby couple’s home

READ MORE: Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Protesters demonstrated to raise awareness of violence against women out front of the Vernon courthouse on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 — the day Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s trial commenced. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Around 20 protesters sang and chanted from the stairs of the Vernon courthouse on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, before Curtis Sagmoen’s trial began. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97
Next story
RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

Just Posted

Award winning Kelowna poet entertains during Culture Days

Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29

RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

New II Mercato Kitchen to open this Friday in West Kelowna

Owners have collaborated with restaurant manager Hailey Gilege and local chef Darren Kashin

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Kelowna

The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

VIDEO: Close call with passing vehicle captured by dashcam on Highway 97

An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around

Construction on Westside Road underway

Road construction between Bear FSR and Jenny Creek Road will begin 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Most Read