Crystal Mountain resort was closed in March 2014 after a ski lift accident injured four people. (File Photo)

Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A music festival will be held on the hill on Oct. 5 to raise money for the new ski resort

Don Journeay has organized a festival this weekend to support the re-opening of Crystal Mountain ski resort in West Kelowna.

Journeay was the owner of Crystal Mountain and still holds the lease on the hill.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Journeay will host an open-air music and comedy festival to raise money for his new resort, under the name Bull Mountain Adventure Park.

The Awesome City Limits Festival will be held at the ski hill and headlined by the Hip Replacements, a Tragically Hip cover band.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Rockaholics, Linus, Psycherelics, Sugar Coated Killers and a Ramones cover band.

Comedians Andrew Cone, Caleb Campbell, and Taz McNally are also on the bill.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the opening of Bull Mountain Adventure Park.

In March of 2014, Crystal Mountain closed its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lift malfunction that injured four people.

Since then, the ski hill has been abandoned, falling victim to several acts of vandalism and theft.

Journeay said the recent support from the community has been great for his hopes to revive the ski hill.

Tickets for the Awesome City Limits Festival are $50 and can be purchased here.

