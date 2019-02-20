(Black Press Media files)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

A report released by Canada’s telecom regulator found the industry is using unfair sales tactics with consumers.

Published Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission found “that even with the existing measures put in place by service providers and governments, misleading or aggressive sales practices occur to an unacceptable degree.”

READ MORE: No more unlocking fees, says CRTC

READ MORE: New area code '672' coming to BC in May 2019

As a result, the regulator has come out with several measures telecoms must follow:

  • Give pre-sales quotes to better inform customers
  • Offer trial periods to allow customers to cancel a service that did not match what they were offered
  • Ensure their offers and promotions match the customer’s needs and means
  • expanding the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services’ mandate to include handling complaints of misleading or aggressive retail sales practices.

