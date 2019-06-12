A sign erected at the Smuggler’s Inn reads: “Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from Smugglers Inn Property. The owner is bound by a court order to report to Canadian authorities the identity of anyone who enters Canada illegally from this property.” (File photo)

Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

The Crown prosecutor has stayed nine of30 charges that were laid against Smuggler’s Inn owner Robert Boule.

Public Prosecution Service of Canada media relations advisor Nathalie Houle told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the remaining 21 charges are set for trial from Jan. 13-Feb. 5 next year.

Boule, who operates an inn on the U.S. side of 0 Avenue in Blaine, Wash., was charged earlier this year with multiple indictments relating to the smuggling of people into Canada.

READ MORE: Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

He was released on bail with more than a dozen conditions, including that Boule must deny potential customers if they give any indication of a plan to enter Canada illegally; and, he must erect an illuminated four-by-eight-foot sign 10 feet from the border of his property that states ‘Warning, it is illegal to enter this property.’

READ MORE: U.S. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into Canada,granted bail

READ MORE: Sign warning against illegal border crossings erected at Smuggler’s Inn property

Houle told PAN via email that the decision to stay nine charges against Boule was made “to obtain the earliest possible dates on the most serious charges he faces and ensure that the ‘Jordan’ deadline is met.”

The stayed charges related to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2016-2017.


aaronhinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days
Next story
Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Just Posted

Landmark 7 breaks ground in Kelowna

Landmark District’s signature 23-storey tower should be complete by 2020

Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for woman believed to be owner of the dog

Discussion regarding Highway 97 and Glenmore Road intersection is open to the public

The workshop will be held on June 19

Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Council had previously opposed the application but reconsidered in wake of new information

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

South Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Two grey whales found dead near Alaska’s Kodiak Island

More than 150 grey whales deaths reported this year in Mexico, Canada and U.S.

Most Read