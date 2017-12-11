Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

The Crown says it has filed an appeal after charges were stayed against Jamie Bacon in relation to the Surrey Six killings. (File photo)

B.C.’s prosecution is appealing after charges were stayed in the Surrey Six massacre against Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon.

On Dec. 1, a BC Supreme Court decision was released that said a judge had granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings in his trial on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The hearing occurred in closed court, and the judge’s reasons for granting the application are sealed.

On Monday, the prosecution service said it has reviewed the abbreviated ruling, saying it reveals “errors of law” and that “the public interest requires an appeal.”

The service said it anticipates that further court filings, as well as some or all of the appeal proceedings, will be sealed or closed to the public.

Six men, including two innocent bystanders, were shot dead at the Balmoral Tower on Oct. 19, 2007. Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were convicted in 2014 of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy.