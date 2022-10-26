Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

‘Critical incident’ at northwest B.C. mine; operations suspended

Investigation underway at Newcrest owned Brucejack mine

Mining operations at Brucejack in northwest B.C. have been suspended following a “critical incident” involving a contractor.

In a statement parent company Newcrest Mining said a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Black Press Media has received unconfirmed reports of an accidental death at Brucejack and has reached out to Newcrest for confirmation.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities, the statement said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well being of the Brucejack team,” said Newcrest.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice and the Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location, the company said.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for a comment about safety inspection.

Newcrest acquired Brucejack mine last year in a $3.5 billion deal making the Australian mining company a major player in B.C.’s Golden Triangle. Brucejack Mine is regarded as one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world and is located approximately 140 km from Red Chris mine, also operated by Newcrest.

READ ALSO: Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018
Next story
UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021

Just Posted

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price have been given ‘B’ rankings on the NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list. (Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price on NHL Central Scouting’s players to watch list

Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo (delivering stone) teamed with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Merritt RCMP are looking for this white van thatw as at 7-Eleven in Merritt on the evening of Oct. 25, 2022. (Merritt RCMP)
Possible attempted child luring at gas station in Merritt

Footage captured by security cameras at the Airport Village parking lot on Oct. 23. Submitted by Saeed Moghaddam.
Kelowna professor hoping to be reunited with laptop

Pop-up banner image